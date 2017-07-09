Post office to be dedicated in honor of fallen Marine Skip Wells

Marine Skip Wells (Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Cobb County post office will now bear the name of a fallen Marine and hometown hero.

Skip Wells was tragically killed during the 2015 terrorist attack in Chattanooga. In December of 2016, President Barack Obama signed a bill to rename the post office on Sandy Plains Road in his honor.

On Monday, the official dedication ceremony is set to take place. Among those expected to attend is Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price who championed the bill during his time as a congressman.

