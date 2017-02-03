Marina fire damages boats at Lake Lanier

Hall County Fire Services is on the scene of a marina fire at Aqualand Marina on Dock Q in Flowery Branch.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – A fire broke out at the Aqualand Marina at Lake Lanier early Friday morning, damaging four boats.

They received a call around 5:15 a.m. for a possible house boat fire. While en route, police reported heavy fire and a second alarm was requested.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found two houseboats and a tug boat heavily engulfed. Two additional boats were damaged in the fire. The majority of the fire has been extinguished as of 6:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause is undetermined.



