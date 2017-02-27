Mattie's call canceled for two teens missing from group home

Rebecca Morgan (L) and Jasmine Shaw (R)

UPDATE: Authorities say they've located the two teens.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a group home on Northwind Drive in Ellenwood.

Rebecca Morgan, 17, and Jasmine Shaw, 17, both were reported missing on Feb. 26 when they reportedly left the home without permission.

Rebecca was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and is thought to be traveling without her medication, according to police. She is described as white, 5'5, 160 lbs, blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.



Rebecca Morgan (L) and Jasmine Shaw (R)

Jasmine is described as black, 5'8, 140 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone that may have information regarding the whereabouts of Rebecca Morgan and Jasmine Shaw is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department Det. K. Green at 770-477-3659 or to dial 911.

Clayton County is also looking for another teen who was diagnosed with mental disorders. More, here.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)