Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County bipolar teen

JONESBORO, Ga -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County teen.
Clayton County police say Sean Obibuke, 16, is suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
#MattiesCall 16y/o Sean Obibuke is missing. Dx:Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. To give info dial 911 or call Det. Green 770-477-3659 pic.twitter.com/BOkfIcJVkt— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) February 26, 2017
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or call Det. Green at (770) 477-3659.
