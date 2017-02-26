Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County bipolar teen

THINKSTOCK

JONESBORO, Ga -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County teen.

Clayton County police say Sean Obibuke, 16, is suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

#MattiesCall 16y/o Sean Obibuke is missing. Dx:Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. To give info dial 911 or call Det. Green 770-477-3659 pic.twitter.com/BOkfIcJVkt — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) February 26, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or call Det. Green at (770) 477-3659.

