Mattie's Call Issued for Gladys Reevey

Authorities are searching for 56-year-old Gladys Reevey, last seen June 8, 2017. (Photo: Clayton County Police) (Photo: WXIA)

JONESBORO, GA. - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for 56-year-old Gladys Reevey, who was reported missing Monday, June 26, 2017.

Reevey was last seen June 8 at a family member’s home in Jonesboro Ga. Family members said Reevey suffers from depression, has a history of recreational drug use and is thought to be without her medication. She is thought to be traveling in tan 1999 Lexus ES300 with Georgia tag #RGT2314.

She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’2 and weighs 187 pounds.

Contact Det. K. Green at 770-477-3659 or dial 911 if you have information of Reevey’s whereabouts.

© 2017 WXIA-TV