Mattie's Call issued for teen missing in Clayton Co.

CLAYTON COUNTY - A Mattie's Call has been activated for 16-year-old boy Sean Obibuke who is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Obibuke was last seen around 3:20 Sunday morning. He was wearing a gray sweater, dark colored jeans and gray Nike brand shoes with black socks.

Police said Obibuke does not have his medication with him. He is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. K. Green or to dial 911.





