Mayor delivers State of the City Address

ATLANTA – Mayor Kasim Reed delivered the 2017 Annual State of the City Business address Thursday morning.

Sandy Douglas, president of Coca-Cola North America, will co-host the mayor’s State of the City Business Breakfast at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis’ Marquis Ballroom.

Business, community, faith and non-profit leaders came together for the annual event, during which Reed called the state of the city "stronger than it has ever been."

Reed’s address highlighted key accomplishments from 2016, including the financial growth of the film industry, the reduction in crime in the city, the economic development across the city from projects including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the BeltLine, Mechanicsville Intown development, the Buckhead Atlanta development and others.

Reed proudly talked about the overall reduction in crime in the city by 27 percent since 2010, and the hiring of more than 900 officers, bringing the size of the police force to 2,000 strong.

He touted the ongoing development projects moving forward into 2017, including the $6 billion expansion of Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport, including a new terminal building, a new runway, the construction of new four-star and three-star hotels, and major infrastructure improvements. Reed also mentioned the sale of Turner Field to Georgia State University and the associated redevelopment of the area surrounding that area into what he called a world-class university campus.

Reed talked about the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the 7.2 mile-long MLK Drive corridor from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium gateway to the western city limits, with grant money from the Obama Administration.

He made two major announcements: the pursuit of a one-tenth of a penny sales tax dedicated to launching a permanent funding source for the arts community in the city of Atlanta, and a matching contribution from the United Way of Greater Atlanta of $25 million, geared toward making homelessness "brief and rare" within the city of Atlanta.

Reed also briefly addressed the issue of refugees, which has become a major talking point, due to President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries with majority Muslim populations.

"We must make Atlanta a city that is a welcoming one for refugees of all faiths -- Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu... everyone," Reed said to a standing ovation.

Reed visited Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last weekend after some arriving international passengers were detained by immigration officials in response to the Trump Administration's order.

Photos | Mayor's State of the City Address



