Mayor Reed addresses concerns over Atlanta's image amidst bribery scandal

ATLANTA -- In the wake of an unfolding bribery scandal that involves top officials in the City of Atlanta, Mayor Reed is addressing the impact it may have on the city’s image on a national scale.

So far, two contractors have pled guilty to giving unnamed officials more than $1 million in exchange for city contracts, and a federal investigation has led to the firing of at least one city employee. The investigation into the bribery scandal is still ongoing and it’s unknown, still, who within the City of Atlanta accepted the bribes.

On Monday, 11Alive's Joe Henke asked Mayor Reed questions about where the investigation stands as he left a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event here in the Atlanta.

Over the past few weeks, Reed he has stayed rather tight-lipped about the federal investigation, offering no comment about Smith’s dismissal.

“(I have) No insight,” he told 11Alive Monday. “I was pretty clear that I don’t have any comment on it, but he was relieved of his duties. That is accurate.”

However, Reed did give open up about his concerns about Atlanta’s image, as the scandal has now grabbed headlines in national publications, including the New York Times.

“I'm always concerned about that city's image. Every single day. But we will get through this,” he said emphatically. “As I've said repeatedly, we are cooperating in every manner that we possibly can. This is a very tough period, but we will absolutely push through it.”

Despite the recent bad press, Reed said he is committed to seeing the investigation through.

Adam Smith, the former chief procurement officer, was fired last Tuesday by the city after FBI agents seized a cell phone and computer. And a federal subpoena sent to the city requests years of records and contracts relating to Smith. As the chief procurement officer, he oversaw billions of dollars in city contracts.

Documents from the city also reveal another name, former city employee, Mitzi Bickers, who is a key player in the bribery scandal. Neither Smith nor Bickers have been charged with anything at this time.

