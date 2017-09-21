Ceasar Mitchell

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police arrested a man Thursday after he was spotted in surveillance video swiping signs from City Hall. The man was identified by Anne Torres, Mayor Kasim Reed's communications director, as Terry U. Morris. Torres said Morris is an operative with the campaign of Ceasar Mitchell, who is running for mayor.

Reed and Mitchell have been embroiled in bitter standoff after Mitchell demanded that Reed discontinue making long-term appointments to city positions. Reed responded by publicly outlining ethics complaints against Mitchell, then posted them publicly on a large graphic in the City Hall atrium.

Late Wednesday, Torres said surveillance video captured images of a man swiping the graphics. Torres said Atlanta police identified him Thursday as Morris. Torres said she didn't know the criminal charges against Morris, nor did she know where the arrest took place.

"The signs placed outside of the Mayor's Office were stolen by an individual trying to prevent the facts on the signs from becoming known," Torres said in a statement.

