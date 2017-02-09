McDonald's employees lock themselves in freezer during robbery

ATLANTA - Police are on the hunt for the person who robbed a McDonald's early Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. at the restaurant located at 3534 MLK Jr Dr. in SW Atlanta.

Capt. David Villaroel said the thief threw a rock through the glass door before entering the building with a gun. Two employees locked themselves in the freezer, another employee was behind the counter.

The robber went behind counter and took money from register and left. No one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTOS | McDonald's robbed in SW Atlanta



Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA