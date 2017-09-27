McDonald's offering 10,000 free sandwiches in Atlanta on Friday

ALL IMAGES MCDONALDS

On Friday, Atlanta-area McDonald’s are offering its Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwich for free to the first 10,000 customers when they order using UberEATS.

McDelivery on UberEATS is available at 152 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Atlanta. The offer is one sandwich per order.

Customers can select a quarter-pound 100 percent beef patty, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken or Artisan Grilled Chicken with either a sesame seed bun or toasted Artisan Roll.

Also on the menu are the Pico Guacamole; Sweet BBQ Bacon; and Sriracha.





Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides. They can also track their order, as an UberEATS delivery partner brings their meal directly to them. A standard UberEATS delivery charge applies to each order.

