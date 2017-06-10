McDonough police searching for missing man in Henry County

(Photo: Gray, Bradley)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga -- McDonough police need your help in finding a missing elderly man.

Larry Pearson, 70, was last seen on June 3 near the McDonalds on Old Industrial Boulevard in McDonough. He is 5'10" tall, about 200 pounds with gray hair. He is known to associate with a woman only known as "Chocolate."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Henry County Communications center at 770-957-1217

