Police seek suspects in Henry County armed robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- Police in Henry County need your help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a local convenience store at gunpoint.

Authorities said that an armed man came into the Raceway gas staion on Highway 138 in Stockbridge while a second man stood at the door and acted as a lookout.

Anyone with information should the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Detective Sergeant Stapp at dstapp@co.henry.ga.us.

