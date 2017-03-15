Eyewear manufacturer to expand, add 1,000 jobs in Henry County

This picture taken on January 16, 2017 shows the logo of Italian eyewear company Luxottica on the roof of the headquarter's company in Milan. (Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

McDONOUGH, Ga. -- A company with a 20 year history in metro Atlanta is planning to expand and create 1,000 jobs in the process.

Governor Nathan Deal announced on Tuesday that Luxottica Group will create the jobs with an expansion of its North American distribution facility in Henry County by the end of 2017. The company will be adding positions in administration, production and distribution.

“Georgia has had great success in attracting manufacturing and distribution operations to our state,” Deal said in a written statement. “Luxottica Group’s decision to expand in Henry County will build upon this momentum and allow the company to quickly and efficiently provide products to customers, suppliers and businesses."

The company is working under a new business model which will allow both frames and lenses to be assembled and distributed from a single location.

“Luxottica’s expansion is a testament to the impact that Georgia’s logistics network has in both recruiting new business and helping existing Georgia companies grow,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Since the e-commerce boom, customers and businesses’ logistical and distribution expectations have risen tremendously, and Georgia is the ideal location to meet those demands as our transportation infrastructure is unrivaled.”

