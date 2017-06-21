McDonough police search for donation jar bandit

(Photo: McDonough Police Department)

McDONOUGH, Ga. -- Store robberies are all too common - but this one, in particular, has local authorities fuming.

The McDonough Police Department has issued an alert after a man apparently entered the Fred's store on Zack Hinton Parkway and stole the Children's Miracle Network donation jar.

Police still aren't sure who the man is but are using the surveillance footage to track him down. Police said he was wearing a black hat and had a purple shirt around his neck when he took the jar. He then left heading toward the City Square subdivision. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the McDonough Police Department.

The Children's Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada - including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Often donations are made through fundraising partners with donation jars much like the one that was stolen.

