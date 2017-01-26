Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

McDONOUGH, Ga. - A shooting at a Henry County apartment complex left one man dead and another injured Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the 800 building of Sable Chase Apartments outside of McDonough around 8 p.m.

Police said 17-year-old Quintavious D. Barber of McDonough died from his injuries. The second victim is recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a group of men involved in a dispute in the parking lot.

Officials have not released any information regarding motives for the shooting, charges or suspects. 11Alive will provide updates as they become available.

