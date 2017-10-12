McIver in court for plea deal hearing

Tex McIver in court on Tuesday (Photo: WXIA)

The ongoing saga involving Tex McIver, a prominent Atlanta attorney, who was accused of shooting and killing his wife last year.

Diane McIver died on September 25 after being shot while riding in an SUV with her husband. McIver claimed he had fallen asleep in the backseat of the vehicle with a loaded gun in his lap when it went off accidentally, shooting and killing his wife.

He is due in court this morning for a plea deal hearing.

Prosecutors had asked for a delay in this trial due to not being able to go through all of the evidence that was turned in.

Some of that evidence included 90,000 emails from McIver's wife's company, Corey Enterprises.

