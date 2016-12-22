McIver jail release pending after $200,000 bond set

Tex McIver (center) stands in Fulton Co. Magistrate Court between his attorney Cal Leipold (left) and a sheriff's deputy.

ATLANTA -- A Fulton County judge granted a $200,000 bond to Tex McIver, the Atlanta attorney accused of shooting his wife to death in September. McIver turned himself in to the Fulton County jail Wednesday night after he was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

Shackled in handcuffs and clad in Fulton County jail blue, Tex McIver was a mute participant to the formal reading of the charges against him in a Magistrate Court hearing. His attorney, Cal Leipold spoke on his behalf, requesting bond of $100,000. An assistant district attorney countered by asking for bond of one million.

"In my career I’ve seen people in his position financially avoid prosecution for several years because they have the means to do so," said prosecutor Clint Rucker after the hearing concluded.

Rucker told the court McIver has had an annual salary of a half million dollars – plus retirement accounts worth three million.

McIver doesn’t deny shooting to death his wife Diane as the pair rode with a driver in their SUV in Midtown in September. McIver says he accidentally fired the fatal shot as he dozed off with a loaded pistol in his lap.

"They were one of the greatest couples that I ever knew," defense attorney Cal Leipold said after the hearing. Leipold says he is also a longtime friend. The judge set bond at $200,000—during the hearing that took place on Tex McIver’s 74th birthday.

"His mood is actually pretty good. I mean he’s been –" Leipold paused to sigh while speaking to reporters afterward -- "distraught is not a strong enough word, for the way he has felt since this incident occurred."

Asked if he had any doubt whether the shooting was an accident, Rucker said "I think his statements speak for themselves. And I know that guns don’t just go off."

In additions to surrendering his passport and wearing an ankle monitor, McIver was ordered to have no contact with people employed at Diane McIver’s workplace, or the woman who drove the SUV when the shot was fired.