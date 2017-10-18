WXIA
Close

Tex McIver murder trial delayed; high-profile attorney could receive bond today

Prosecutors say they need more time to prepare.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:54 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

ATLANTA - The murder trial of a high-profile Buckhead attorney will be delayed until next year to give attorneys more time to prepare.

Claud “Tex” McIver is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane McIver, on Sept. 25, 2016, Diane McIver died after being shot in the back with a handgun.

McIver claimed he had fallen asleep in the backseat of the vehicle with a loaded gun in his lap when it went off accidentally.

Prosecutors had asked for a delay in this trial due to not being able to go through all of the evidence that was turned in.

RELATED | Prosecutors ask for delay in McIver trial

Some of that evidence included 90,000 emails from McIver's wife's company, Corey Enterprises.

On Wednesday, McIver's attorney Steve Maples confirmed to 11Alive that the trial was delayed until March 5. He said that a judge will set a bond on Wednesday. Those bond conditions are expected to be announced on Wednesday. 

PHOTOS: Diane McIver

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

McIver in court for a motions hearing

WXIA

Tex McIver returns to court for pre-trial hearing

WXIA

Tex McIver wants out of jail to visit sick mother

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories