Tex McIver, the prominent attorney who shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver, in September, was issued a $200,000 bond this morning after he turned himself in

ATLANTA - The murder trial of a high-profile Buckhead attorney will be delayed until next year to give attorneys more time to prepare.

Claud “Tex” McIver is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane McIver, on Sept. 25, 2016, Diane McIver died after being shot in the back with a handgun.

McIver claimed he had fallen asleep in the backseat of the vehicle with a loaded gun in his lap when it went off accidentally.

Prosecutors had asked for a delay in this trial due to not being able to go through all of the evidence that was turned in.

Some of that evidence included 90,000 emails from McIver's wife's company, Corey Enterprises.

On Wednesday, McIver's attorney Steve Maples confirmed to 11Alive that the trial was delayed until March 5. He said that a judge will set a bond on Wednesday. Those bond conditions are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

