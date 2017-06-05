Tex McIver's 35 guns at issue in murder case

Claud "Tex" McIver

ATLANTA -- An order to bring some three dozen guns into court Tuesday is the subject of a legal back and forth in the Tex McIver murder case. The guns belong to McIver – the 74-year-old attorney now in jail awaiting trial for the murder of his wife Diane in September.

As the Atlanta attorney seeks a new bond, District Attorney Paul Howard’s office issued a subpoena for “all firearms, weapons… attachments (and) ammunition… formally (sic) in the possession of Claud Lee MxcIver III.” The subpoena covers 10 handguns and 25 long guns taken from McIver’s Lake Oconee home, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills put the guns in the Sheriff's property room at McGiver's request after a judge ordered him to surrender them as a condition of his bond. That bond was revoked in April after an investigator found a handgun in McIver's Buckhead condo.

"I think Paul Howard wants guns in the court to show this is a gun happy, trigger happy guy, and that’s how his wife got shot," said Tom West, a defense attorney unaffiliated with the case. A bond hearing in the case is scheduled Tuesday.

► RELATED | High-powered Atlanta attorney Tex McIver indicted in wife's murder

► AND | New allegations listed in Tex McIver murder indictment

McIver doesn’t dispute that he shot and killed his wife Diane as they rode through Atlanta on a September evening. With a handgun in his lap, McIver says he fell asleep and fired the shot accidentally. McIver’s attorney calls the subpoena for the 35 guns “improper gamesmanship and shameless grandstanding… for a staged photo-op” in the courtroom.

Sheriff Sills tells 11Alive News he will not bring the 35 guns to court Tuesday. He says the judge in the case issued a temporary order suspending the subpoena until the two sides hash it out in court.





© 2017 WXIA-TV