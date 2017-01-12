Medical marijuana cultivation bill pitched

ATLANTA -- Medical marijuana will make another pass through the Georgia legislature this year. The effort now is to get it on a statewide ballot to allow in-state cultivation. The odds are long, according to the Lieutenant Governor.

A year and a half ago, medical marijuana made its biggest splash when lawmakers legalized cannabis oil treatment of a short list of illnesses.

But it also created a Catch-22 for those using it. Though it was legal to possess and use, it is illegal to grow in Georgia, and federal law makes it illegal to transport it into Georgia from states that have legalized cultivation of marijuana.

State Rep. Allen Peake wants lawmakers to pass a constitutional amendment that would let voters decide whether to legalize cultivation of medicinal marijuana.

Peake says he is opposed to recreational marijuana – but critics say cultivation would open that door. "I do think there are great concerns, particularly law enforcement have expressed their concerns, particularly with recreation and how cultivation does lead to recreation," said Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

Peake disagrees. "I don’t believe that’s the will of the legislature at this time. I think it’s an invalid argument at this time."

Peake acknowledges that the cultivation measure faces rough going – requiring two-thirds majorities in both chambers to get on a ballot. But he says polls have shown a strong willingness on the part of Georgians to support medical marijuana cultivation – if they ever get a chance to vote on it.

