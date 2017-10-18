Mega Millions' starting jackpots increase to $40M; ticket prices double

Some states allow lottery winners to remain anonymous but not Georgia.

ATLANTA - Starting jackpots in the Mega Millions lottery are more than doubling from $15 million to $40 million.

Ticket prices are also rising from $1 to $2.

Georgia Lottery officials predict jackpots will grow faster overall and there will be better odds to win $1 million prizes and higher secondary prizes.

In the redesigned game, players select five numbers from 1 to 70, and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. Players will have a 1 in 24 overall chance of winning a prize.

Mega Millions President Debbie Alford said that lotteries are responding to consumers with the latest changes.

“We have a demand for innovation to keep fresh, entertaining lottery games and to deliver the attention-grabbing jackpots,” said Alford, who also is president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp. “We’re excited to deliver the opportunity to create more millionaires and also provide more opportunities to raise additional revenues for the respected causes lotteries benefit.”

The enriched Mega Millions game will debut Oct. 28. Tickets for the game will cost $2 per play, and the new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot only. Just the Jackpot tickets will not be eligible for any other prize levels.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, 10 p.m. Central Time, 9 p.m. Mountain Time, and 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

