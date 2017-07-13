Men caught on camera stealing $20K in jewelry from Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS - Police are looking two men accused of stealing jewelry from a home in Sandy Springs.

The incident happened on July 8 when police say two men were seen on security cameras entering a home on Brixham Court. The victim advised police he was out of town, but could see two unknown suspects through his home security cameras.

The victim advised that the suspects exited out the rear of the residence carrying bags just prior to an officer arriving to the residence.

While inside the master bedroom, it appears that the suspects removed a pillow case from the bed and used it to remove a jewelry box, which was located in the bathroom closet. Several dresser drawers had been opened and rummaged through.

Approximately $20,000.00 in jewelry was taken from the residence. The suspects were described as two young white males.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Detective William Johnson at 770-551-3314 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta.

