Message from girl attacked on way to Atlanta bus stop: 'I'm OK'

Photo provided from family of 5-year-old Syrai Sanders.

"She's in high spirits. Really, she is." Jeresha Williams says her 5-year-old daughter, Syrai Sanders, is walking and talking and "doing everything she was doing before."

Before the dog attack that killed her classmate. Before she was facing a month of hospitalization for a series of surgeries. Before the owner of the dogs involved in the attack was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

"She told me herself she wants everyone to know she's OK," Williams said. "She said that -- 'I'm OK.'"

On Jan. 17, Syrai Sanders was with a group of children and adults walking to an Atlanta school bus stop when they were attacked by dogs. Originally, witnesses and police identified the dogs as pit bulls, but Fulton County Animal Control later clarified the dogs responsible were a pit bull, a border collie mix, and an unidentified breed.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene as adults fought to save the children. Six-year-old Logan Braatz was killed in the attack. Syrai was rushed to Egleston Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Williams declined to discuss specifics about her daughter's medical condition, but said she's "going to have more surgery to help her heal."

"Nothing we're going to do from now on is anything we need to be worried about. It's all to make sure she heals the best she can," Williams said.

Her family describes Syrai as active, caring, and very girly. "That's why it was such a shock for me to see her in the hospital," her mother said.

Williams said they've been grateful for the support they've received from family, friends and strangers.

"Everyone at the school has been wonderful," she said. "Also, the DA's office has been down here to check on her."

The family is raising money for what they anticipate to be at least a month-long hospital stay.

"She's going to make a full recovery, we're just making sure she's going to heal," Williams said. "She's a fighter. Whenever she gets down, she's surrounded by people who pick her up."

