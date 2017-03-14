Metro Atlanta bracing for wind advisory, freeze warning

That old adage for March "in like a lion, out like a lamb" is getting flipped this week. After mild temperatures, Metro Atlanta is now bracing for freezing, windy weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 2:00 p.m. for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, White and Lumpkin Counties.

Right behind it, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of Georgia. 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil says the NW winds will blow between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. That could bring down trees and power lines. The wind advisory is in place until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Then, at 11:00 p.m., a Freeze Warning hits Metro Atlanta. McNeil says lows will drop into the 20s with afternoon highs in the 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures that low could kill the early blooms brought out by warm temperatures in early March.

As Atlanta shivers, 20 million people are under a Blizzard Warning in the Northeast. The storm, nicknamed Stella by some, is expected to slam some with more than a foot of snow.

It makes Atlanta look more lamb-like in comparison.

