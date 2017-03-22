Middle school student hospitalized after ingesting controlled substance

ATLANTA -- A middle school student was hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting a controlled substance, officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools, the student attends Young Middle School on Benjamin E. Mays Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Department initially told 11Alive that four children were transported to Grady Hospital around 2:50 p.m., but Kimberly Willis Green with APS later clarified that only one student was affected. The student's current condition is unknown.

No other details on what exactly the student ingested were available. The incident is being investigated the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

