Midtown carjacking leads to chase, crash; 2 small children left hurt

ATLANTA -- Two suspects are in custody after a carjacking that started outside a Midtown Starbucks ended with a police chase and a crash.

According to police, officers responded to the carjacking call at 21 14th Street NE around 9:30 p.m.

After a brief chase, officials said the suspects crashed with another dark-colored sedan near Spring Street and North Avenue.

Witnesses on-scene said there appeared to be small children in the car. Police later confirmed that they were between four and six years old. They were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still working to get more information and details are developing.

