Midtown intersection being retiled in rainbow colors

ATLANTA -- A major Midtown intersection is being repainted in rainbow colors Saturday morning.

The intersection at Piedmont and 10th Street will remain closed until Monday morning.

Workers began laying down thermal plastic tiles Saturday morning.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed had announced previously that the city would install the rainbow crosswalks as part of a tribute on the one-year commemoration of the attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, which claimed the lives of 49 people.

The intersection had previously had rainbow crosswalks in place as part of a temporary installation in October 2015. The new installation will be permanent, according to the mayor's announcement.

The intersection of 10th and Piedmont has been considered the heart of Atlanta's gay community for many years.

