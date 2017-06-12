City to install rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont year-round

Street crews paint rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street & Piedmont Avenue in 2015 (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced on Monday that the city will install rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street in midtown Atlanta.

The mayor made the announcement as part of a tribute on the one-year commemoration of the attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, which claimed the lives of 49 people.

"For the past year, Atlanta has grieved alongside Orlando. Our city has rallied around our LGBT community, and we have not shied away from demonstrating our unity and solidarity. And with this spirit, I cannot think of a more important time to reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified support for our LGBTQ residents," the mayor's statement said in part. "I believe that symbols of unity matter; in recognition of the outstanding and ongoing contributions of Atlanta's LGBTQ community to our city, I am pleased to announce today that the City will install the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street year-round."

The intersection had previously had rainbow crosswalks in place as part of a temporary installation in October 2015. The new installation will be permanent, according to the mayor's announcement.

The intersection of 10th and Piedmont has been considered the heart of Atlanta's gay community for many years.

