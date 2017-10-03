Man shot 3 times during armed robbery in upscale Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA - Two victims were robbed at gunpoint while trying to fix a flat tire overnight, leaving one of the victims suffering from three gunshot wounds.

According to Atlanta PD, they received a call of a person shot at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Rock Springs Road in an upscale part of Midtown.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, one of whom was shot three times in the groin area.

The victims advised the officers that they had stopped to fix a flat tire when when a black SUV pulled up next to them and four masked suspects in dark clothing and ski masks jumped out of the vehicle.

They produced a gun and attempted to rob them. One of the victims resisted and was then shot three times. The suspects got back into the SUV that was last seen heading east on Rock Springs Drive.

The victim who was shot was transported to Grady in stable condition.

Officers and crime detectives believe that this robbery may be connected to a robbery crew that have been committing similar crimes in that area.

This incident is still under investigation.

