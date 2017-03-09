Military sergeant charged in deaths of 2 Ft. Stewart soldiers

Photo courtesy of Coastal News Service.

HINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities have arrested a military sergeant for the Sunday deaths of two Ft. Stewart soldiers.

According to officials with the City of Hinesville, Sgt. Shaquile D.Craig has been charged for the deaths of Specialist Marquez Brown and Private Malika Jackson.

According to investigators, the soldiers' bodies were found shot to death inside Brown's apartment around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. At the time, investigators said there didn't appear to be any signs of a struggle leading up to Brown and Jackson's deaths, however clues did indicate that there was a third person inside the home at the time of the soldiers' deaths. Leads later led them to arrest Craig with the murders.

Right now, investigators indicate the motive was personal between Craig and Jackson. They said Brown "was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Craig, who had also been stationed at Ft. Stewart, was escorted to the Hinesville Police Department without incident. He's now facing two counts of murder, but city officials said more could be pending.

Craig is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday morning.

