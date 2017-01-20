WXIA
Milton police corral John Doe donkey, seek owners

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 11:24 PM. EST January 20, 2017

MILTON, Ga. -- Milton police are hoping someone can help them find the owners of a runaway donkey.

The police department posted the message to Facebook late Friday under the header: "DONKEY FOUND IN AREA OF MOUNTAIN ROAD".

The donkey was safely corralled at a neighboring farm but authorities said they have yet to find its home.  Anyone with details is asked to call 678-297-6300 Extension 1.

