Milton police corral John Doe donkey, seek owners

(Photo: Milton Police Department)

MILTON, Ga. -- Milton police are hoping someone can help them find the owners of a runaway donkey.

The police department posted the message to Facebook late Friday under the header: "DONKEY FOUND IN AREA OF MOUNTAIN ROAD".

The donkey was safely corralled at a neighboring farm but authorities said they have yet to find its home. Anyone with details is asked to call 678-297-6300 Extension 1.

**DONKEY FOUND IN THE AREA OF MOUNTAIN ROAD** Earlier today, officers responded to Mountain Road in reference to a... Posted by Milton Police Department on Friday, January 20, 2017

(© 2017 WXIA)