Missing 16-year-old boy last seen at Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA - The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for the public's help to find him.

Alpharetta Police said Elijah Smith was last seen by his mother on Wednesday night at the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 3331 Old Milton Pkwy.

Elijah is 5’09", 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, blue shorts, red, black and yellow LeBron James shoes and a gold chain.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 911.

