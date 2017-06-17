Missing mom found in Athens after allegedly abandoning 4-year-old daughter

ATHENS, Ga -- The woman who allegedly abandoned her 4-year-old daughter at the Atlanta airport has been found at an Athens hotel.

Maranda Harvey, 29, was found at the Graduate Hotel after police received a 9-1-1 call from the business. The caller told police they believed Harvey was an occupant there.

Harvey and her daughter, originally from Maryland, were in the airports's atrium when the woman allegedly asked a random couple to watch the girl while she went shopping. Police said Harvey never came back. The couple called authorities after several hours.

Harvey is being evaluated by local medical personnel. Atlanta police say she is unharmed "but somewhat confused about what occurred the last 24 hours."

Police said the 4-year-old girl is with police as they try to make contact with family back in Maryland.

