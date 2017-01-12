Photo: Gwinnett PD (Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Family and police have responded to a sketch released by police in efforts to identify a suitcase full of bones discovered last year.

Ted Bailey, an investigator with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, said authorities are investigating a tip from a family in Tennessee and another tip from police in Virginia.

Bailey said he will do a dental comparison between those missing women and the woman found dumped in a suitcase along I-985. Those comparisons will be complete by Friday afternoon.

Investigators are running details from the body through databases for missing persons and unidentified remains.

The tips are the first significant progress investigators have had since a Department of Transportation worker discovered the grisly suitcase on July 29, 2016.

"It was so far into the woods that it was not possible that it was thrown from a moving car. It was taken into the woods by somebody on purpose," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

A forensic anthropologist said the woman in the suitcase was in her 20's when she died. She was 5'1" - 5'5" tall and was either white, Asian Indian, or Eastern Indian. The examination showed she had signs of healed injuries to her ribs on the left side of her body and some spinal fusion with slight Scoliosis that she may or may not have known about.

Police said she was wearing a black Miley Cyrus hoodie, large in size; a black PINK by Victoria's Secret pair of sweat pants with the words "LOVE PINK" on the leg, small in size; a pink pair of 2014 Women's Nike Air Max Cage, size 7. They provided images of the items that are not the actual clothes found.





Several families have come forward saying, 'I think it's my missing loved one.' They've given us DNA, they've given us photos, but none of those have panned out, not only here in Gwinnett but in Metro Atlanta," Cpl. Pihera said.

And according to police, the woman's remains do not match any missing person cases in Gwinnett County.

"This person, this victim, might be estranged from their family, but they still need closure and we need to figure out how we can solve this," Cpl. Pihera said.

The cause of death is still being determined.

