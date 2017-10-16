13-year-old missing for several days

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Friday.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Kamaria Jackson was last seen around 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Oak Run Apartments located in the 7800 block of Main Street in Jonesboro.

She was wearing a blue jacket, khaki Pants and black and pink Jordan sneakers.

Jackson is said to stand around 5'5" tall and weight around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

