ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are searching for a 67-year-old man last seen more than a week ago.

According to police, Johnnie Clark was last seen on Sept. 24 at 2440 Barge Road in southwest Atlanta. He stands about 5'11" and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

