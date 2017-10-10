Alpharetta police on lookout for missing woman

Jeseta Cherisca (Photo: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Police are on the lookout for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in two days.

Authorities in Alpharetta report that 22-year-old Jeseta Cherisca was last seen on Sunday evening but never returned home. Authorities said that Cherisca suffers from mental illness and is without her medication.

While they don't know where she is now, they report that she frequents the Newton Park area of John's Creek during the day. Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911 immediately.

