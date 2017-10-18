APD: Missing man may be injured, in danger

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are concerned that a missing man may be in danger, or worse, injured. Now they're asking for the public's help to find him.
Authorities said 27-year-old Sergio Ulysses Collins may have been in the Spencer Street NW area before he went missing on Saturday. Collins drives a four-door white 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with the Georgia license plate RIX 7119.
Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests that he may be injured and in danger so they're hoping someone can provide information on Collins or his vehicle. Those with helpful information can call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. They can also call 911.
