APD: Missing teen may be injured, in danger

Sergio Collins has been missing since Oct. 14. (Photo: Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are concerned that a missing teen may be in danger, or worse, injured. Now they're asking for the public's help to find him.

Authorities said 17-year-old Sergio Ulysses Collins may have been in the Spencer Street NW area before he went missing on Saturday. Collins drives a four-door white 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with the Georgia license plate RIX 7119.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests that he may be injured and in danger so they're hoping someone can provide information on Collins or his vehicle. Those with helpful information can call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. They can also call 911.

Police have released a photo of a vehicle similar to the one driven by Sergio Collins - a white 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix (Photo: Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

