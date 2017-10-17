Atlanta police seek missing teen not seen in weeks

Artreveon Brown (Photo: Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA -- Police are on the lookout of a teen who hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.

Authorities said 14-year-old Artreveon Brown was last seen on Oct. 4 at his home on Eisenhower Circle SE in Atlanta. His mother told the police that she originally thought the teen was with a friend in Forrest Park. But when the friend recently came looking for him, she filed a missing person’s report.

Police said Brown attends Crawford Long Middle School but has not been attending classes. He is also reportedly a frequent runaway but typically returns home within several days.

Several residents near his home have reported seeing him in the neighborhood but he hasn’t yet returned home.

He is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. Authorities are asking that anyone who knows Brown’s location call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

