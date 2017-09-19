Clayton County police search for woman who went missing noon Tuesday

48-year-old Patricia Jones was reported missing around noon on Tuesday. (Photo: Clayton County Police Department)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police in Clayton County are on the lookout for a missing woman near Jonesboro, Georgia.

Authorities said 48-year-old Patricia Jones was last seen at around noon on Tuesday after leaving her home at Carrington Park Apartments. Now, hours later, she has still not returned.

Authorities are also concerned since Jones has been diagnosed with schizophrenia; however, they believe she is traveling with her medication.

Jones is described as a black female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. She has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and red Nike brand shoes. She also had a blue purse at the time.

Anyone with information about Jones or where she might be found is asked to call Detective K. Green at 770-477-3659. They can also call 911.

© 2017 WXIA-TV