Man missing from Grant Park area

ATLANTA -- Police are asking for help in locating a man missing from the Grant Park area since Friday.

Napoleon Veal, 62, asked a friend to watch his dog while he went to work a job on Friday. He has not been heard from since.

Veal told his family he was going to paint a house and was last seen leaving the Grant Park area in a vehicle.

He's said to stand 6'1" and weigh around 185 pounds. He goes by the nickname "Junior" and was last seen wearing jeans a Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta Police 404-546-4235.

