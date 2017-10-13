Mattie's Call issued for 37-year-old woman

JONESBORO, Ga. -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 37-year-old missing woman.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Angeline Terrell abruptly left her mother's vehicle as they were traveling on Battle Creek Road to the Clayton County Behavioral Health facility around 9 a.m. on Friday. She ran away and hasn't been heard from since.

Terrell has been diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder, according to police.

She's described as standing 5'3" and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her mother said she has been off of her medication for three months and is "extremely unstable."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 770-473-3915.

