Mattie's Call issued for 40-year-old man

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Authorities in Clayton County have issued a Mattie's Call for a 40-year-old missing man.

According to Clayton County Police, Gary Evans has not been seen since around 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 when he left his group home in the 6000 block of Holiday Boulevard.

Evans, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, usually leaves the home and returns in the evening. He is traveling without his medication and is known to frequent the area of Holiday Boulevard and Morrow Road where he is said to panhandle for cigarettes.

Evans is described as standing 6'2" and weighs around 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

