Mattie's Call issued for 45-year-old man

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 45-year-old man in Forest Park.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Roscoe Weston was last seen at his home in the 1100 block of Shieldcrest Way between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Roscoe has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, police said, and he may be traveling without his medication.

Weston stands about 5'5" tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue Dickie pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WXIA-TV