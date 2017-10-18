Mattie's Call issued for 67-year-old woman

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call for a 67-year-old woman missing for several days.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Joyce Scott was last seen around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. She left her group home in the 6000 block of Holiday Boulevard in a beige van driven by an Asian male.

Scott, according to police, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She is said to be traveling without her medication.

She's described as standing 5'1", weighs around 215 pounds and has grey and white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WXIA-TV