Missing Douglas Co. woman found

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – A 23-year-old woman who went missing 15 days ago has been found.
Danielle Barfield, 23, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3 when left from an address on Anneewakee Road in Douglas County, Ga., with another person, possibly with 24-year-old Denescoe Rose.
Police said they were traveling in her vehicle, a 2006 pewter Chevrolet Malibu LT.
According to police Barfield and Rose have a history of domestic violence and Rose has a bond restriction to stay away from her.
MORE | Woman missing for days out of Douglas Co. may be in danger
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs