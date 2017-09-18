Missing Douglas Co. woman found

Danielle Barfield was found.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – A 23-year-old woman who went missing 15 days ago has been found.

Danielle Barfield, 23, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3 when left from an address on Anneewakee Road in Douglas County, Ga., with another person, possibly with 24-year-old Denescoe Rose.

Police said they were traveling in her vehicle, a 2006 pewter Chevrolet Malibu LT.

According to police Barfield and Rose have a history of domestic violence and Rose has a bond restriction to stay away from her.

