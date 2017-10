ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old missing for nearly a week.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Denver Jondrea Park was last seen on Sept. 27 near 4024 Clay Court in COnyers.

She's described as 5'6" and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-483-4200.

