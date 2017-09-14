Police: Missing teen believed to be in danger

Photo courtesy Clayton County Police Department.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A 17-year-old girl who went missing in College Park is considered to be in danger, police said.

On Sept. 1, police said Armony Farmer was reported missing. On Thursday, police were told that she had previously expressed intent to harm herself.

Farmer was last seen getting on a MARTA bus near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Flat Shoals Road.

She is described as a black female, who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Armony Farmer is asked to contact Clayton County Police Det. K. Green at 770-477-3659.

